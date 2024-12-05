Eastman Auto & Power launches new inverter battery models

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Power solutions provider Eastman Auto & Power on Thursday announced expansion of its inverter battery portfolio with the rollout of over 100 new models under the Eastman brand and over 70 under its sister brand ADDO.

The expanded portfolio covers a wide spectrum of capacities, from 100Ah to 400Ah, the first of its kind in the country, offering energy solutions for every application, whether residential, commercial, or industrial, the company said.

In the high-capacity solutions, the premium Series battery models range from 250Ah-400Ah and would cater specifically to high-demand applications requiring robust and reliable power backup, the company said, adding that considering the diverse needs of the market, it has also segmented its portfolio into the smart series for budget-conscious consumers, the regular series for value-seekers, and the premium series for those prioritizing top-tier performance and features.

The offerings are also available under the ADDO brand, it stated, adding that the company also offers a wide variety of container types to suit different installation requirements.

"Our expanded portfolio of storage solutions covers all-need scenarios with unmatched warranties. This strategic expansion reinforces our focus on emerging as a strong player in the Indian inverter battery market," said Shekhar Singal, Managing Director, Eastman Auto & Power Limited.

Set up in 2006, Eastman Auto & Power Limited specializes in last-mile e-mobility solutions, continued energy solutions and solar rooftop solutions with six manufacturing facilities. PTI IAS MR