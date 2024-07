Eastman Exports appoints Ritesh Kumar as CEO

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) Tiruppur-based Eastman Exports, India’s fourth largest knitwear manufacturer and exporter, has announced the appointment of Ritesh Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kumar brings with him 25 years of extensive experience in the garment industry, having previously served as the senior vice president at Shahi Exports. Apart from Shahi Exports, he was associated with Dubai-based Arise IIP as the Chief Operating Officer of its garments division setting up industry in West Africa.

His appointment reflects Eastman Exports' commitment to driving innovation and expanding its footprint in India while simultaneously strengthening its global business, a release here said on Monday.

Eastman Exports supplies garments to luxury clothing brands across the world, with the US being its primary market.

“We are glad to welcome Mr. Kumar. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge in technological innovation and strategy. We are confident that his expertise will help Eastman Exports reach greater heights,” Eastman Exports’ chairman N Chandran said.

“I am honoured to join Eastman Exports and look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation and propel the company to new heights in both global and domestic markets," Kumar said. PTI JSP ROH