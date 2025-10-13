Eaton launches Center of Excellence in Pune

Pune, Oct 13 (PTI) Intelligent power management company Eaton on Monday announced the launch of its new Global Supply Chain Center of Excellence (GSC CoE) and integrated manufacturing facility here.

The company, in a release, said the facility will further strengthen its global supply chain and integrated manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing India's role as a strategic hub for growth.

The new office will serve as a collaborative hub that fosters innovation, efficiency, and knowledge sharing across teams.

With this expansion, Eaton continues to build on India's strong talent base in technology, engineering, supply chain, and operational services, driving business transformation and strengthening Eaton's global supply chain network, the release said.

"The inauguration of our new supply chain and integrated manufacturing facility marks another milestone in Eaton's continued growth in India.

"This centre plays a critical role in driving operational excellence and digital transformation for Eaton's global supply chain. We continue to bring together world-class talent to strengthen collaboration, build agility, and create sustainable value across our global operations," Sreekumar Panicker, vice president and head, Global Supply Chain Center of Excellence, India, Eaton, said.

GSC CoE supports Eaton's plants and supply chain teams worldwide, driving cost-out initiatives, standardising sourcing processes, enabling supplier consolidation, and leveraging technology-enabled supply chain, materials, and logistics operations. It brings manufacturing excellence, resulting in greater efficiency and reduced complexity across the value chain, according to the release.

Eaton started its operations in India in 1999 and has over 6,300 employees across seven manufacturing facilities and five Global capability centres.

Eaton India Innovation Center (EIIC) in Pune is one of Eaton's largest engineering centres worldwide, driving innovation and technology development for global programmes. PTI SPK BAL BAL