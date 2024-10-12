Eaton looks to double production with expansion at Puducherry facility

Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) Intelligent power management company Eaton has inaugurated its newly expanded electrical manufacturing facility in neighbouring Puducherry, aimed at doubling the production of power distribution assembly lines, the company said.

The facility, inaugurated by Eaton Chairman and CEO Craig Arnold is spread across 1.20 lakh sq ft, with 1 lakh sq ft of shop floor earmarked to produce power distribution along with 20,000 sq ft of utilities and supporting infrastructure.

With this expansion, Eaton looks to double the production capacity of its power distribution assembly lines, manufacturing of critical products like air circuit breakers, moulded case circuit breakers and fuses among others, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

"This facility expansion display's Eaton focus on innovation and operational excellence while emphasizing our strategic vision for India. As we continue to invest in the region, this new facility significantly enhances our ability to support the growing demand for localised products, especially in high-growth sectors like data centres and large scale industrial products," Eaton, Electrical Sector, India Managing Director Syed Sajjadh Ali said.

The products manufactured would be essential in key segments like data centres, industrial, infrastructure and large projects from utilities.

"With advanced Industry 4.0 principles and streamlined manufacturing processes, we aim to provide innovative products while upholding our commitment to quality, efficiency and customer satisfaction," Ali added.

The expanded facility also houses a centralised warehouse that consolidates all of Eaton's Power Distribution products and includes a newly developed research and development centre. This would enhance operational efficiency and faster delivery time for customers across India, the statement said. PTI VIJ ROH