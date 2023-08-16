eBikeGo to launch Muvi brand of e-scooters in intl market next fiscal

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Electric bike startup eBikeGo on Wednesday said it plans to launch its Muvi brand of e-scooters in the international market in the next financial year.

eBikeGo has strategically handpicked Virginia, Barcelona and Spain as the pivotal locations for its international operations, which will commence from fiscal year April 2024, the company said in a statement.

These regions have been carefully selected for their burgeoning demand for eco-friendly transportation alternatives and their strategic significance in reaching out to a broad spectrum of environmentally conscious consumers, eBikeGo said.

The company had in 2021 acquired the manufacturing and marketing rights for the European e-scooter brand Muvi from Spanish automotive company Torrot.

Having a presence in India through its rental business, eBikeGo is now geared up to introduce its electric two-wheelers to consumers across the United States and European Union, the statement added.

"The US and EU markets present an exhilarating opportunity, and we firmly believe that the Muvi will capture the hearts of consumers in these regions," Irfan Khan, CEO at eBikeGo said.

eBikeGo said it is confident that Muvi's value proposition will set it apart in the fiercely competitive electric scooter landscapes. PTI IAS DRR