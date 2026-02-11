ECDS to set up medical equipment manufacturing unit in Ujjain with Rs 780 cr investment

Indore, Feb 11 (PTI) ECDS, a company specialised in sustainable development technologies, on Wednesday announced it will set up a medical equipment manufacturing unit in Ujjain with an initial investment of Rs 780 crore under a joint venture with three South Korean companies.

According to the company, this will be its first factory in India.

"We have submitted a proposal to the state government to set up a unit on 15.60 acres of land in the Medical Equipment Park in Vikram Udyogpuri, Ujjain, of which we have already acquired 1.5 acres. This will be our first unit in the country," said Rajesh Bharadwaj, director of ECDS's Indian branch.

He said construction will begin this year with an initial investment of Rs 780 crore, and the first phase of production will start by April 2027.

"In the first phase, efforts will be made to provide employment to approximately 500 people," Bharadwaj told reporters in Indore.

He said ECDS has partnered with three South Korean companies in a 50:50 joint venture to implement the Ujjain project.

He said that an additional investment of Rs 1,250 crore will be made in the next phase within three years of the start of production.

Bhardwaj added that ECDS's first unit in India will manufacture kits for testing diseases such as cancer, kidney disease, and diabetes. These devices will be manufactured using nanofiber technology and biomass polymer technology.

He further said that ECDS has proposed to the state government that it can use cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to manage crowds at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain in 2028. PTI HWP MAS NSK