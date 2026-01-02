ECMS approvals set powerful course for India’s electronics mfg journey: ICEA

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association on Friday said the 22 proposals greenlit by the government under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme set a powerful course for India's electronics production journey.

The sheer scale of investments pegged at Rs 41,863 crore is deeply encouraging, it added.

The comments came in the backdrop of the government approval for 22 new proposals under the ambitious Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), a list that includes projects by prominent players, such as Foxconn, Dixon, Tata Electronics and Samsung.

The proposed investments in the latest tranche total Rs 41,863 crore with planned production worth Rs 2,58,152 crore and potential to generate 33,791 new jobs.

"The approval of the third tranche under the ECMS sets a powerful new trajectory for India’s electronics manufacturing journey," Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), said in a statement.

The scale of investments and strategic depth is deeply encouraging and sends an unambiguous message that India is taking definitive strides towards deep, value-driven manufacturing, he added.

"ECMS is accelerating the creation of Indian champions in components, strengthening domestic value chains, and positioning India as a trusted and indispensable partner in global electronics supply networks.

"This momentum reflects strong global confidence in India's policy vision and reinforces our shared commitment to building a globally competitive, self-reliant electronics ecosystem," Mohindroo noted.

ICEA described the scheme as the cornerstone for deepening domestic value addition, reducing critical import dependencies, and embedding India more firmly into global electronics value chains.

"By strengthening the components layer, the scheme lays the foundation for sustainable scale in finished electronics, enhances competitiveness across sectors, and enables the emergence of Indian companies as global leaders in components manufacturing," ICEA said in the statement.

The association said it looks forward to continued close collaboration with the IT Ministry, state governments, and industry stakeholders to ensure swift execution, ecosystem alignment, and the translation of approvals into world-class manufacturing capacity, high-quality employment, and long-term technological leadership.

Ashok Chandak, President of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and SEMI India, said the success of the ECMS scheme marks India's decisive shift from intent to execution in electronics manufacturing.

"The next phase must focus on scaling up, building strong design teams, local sourcing, and world-class quality in manufactured products. OEMs and system companies must actively adopt Made-in-India components, as demand creation is as critical as supply creation," Chandak said.

Distributors remain key market enablers in taking Indian components across India and global supply chains, he added. PTI MBI PRS MBI BAL BAL BAL