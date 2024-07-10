Eco Hotels and Resorts adds Kota's net-zero carbon emission hotel 'The Eco-Satva' to its brand

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 10 (PTI) Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited on Wednesday announced the addition of 'The Eco-Satva' at Kota to its brand names which include The Eco, EcoXpress, and EcoValue.

With 'The Eco-Satva', Kota gets its first net carbon zero hotel which is strategically located in one of city's prime areas. This pure vegetarian property features 63 rooms, further enhancing its appeal to eco-conscious travellers and business visitors alike, the company said in a statement.

Popular for its historical landmarks and esteemed educational institutions, Kota has long been a city of cultural significance.

With the anticipation of a new airport, Kota is poised to attract even more visitors from around the world. Adding to the city's charm is India's first net carbon zero hotel of its kind The Eco-Satva.

Akash Bhatia, CEO of Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited, said, "The ECO-Satva embodies our commitment to sustainability and delivering exceptional hospitality experiences. We look forward to welcoming guests and showcasing the unique offerings of this exceptional hotel." PTI CORR HVA