Eco Hotels inks deal to open hotel under 'The Eco Satva' brand in Kota

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Eco Hotels and Resorts on Friday said it has signed a deal to open a 63-key mid-segment hotel under The Eco Satva brand in Kota, Rajasthan, which it claims is a net carbon-zero hotel.

The hospitality company is in advanced discussions to sign another 250 rooms by the end of this month, with plans to reach over 500 rooms by the end of June 2024, Eco Hotels and Resorts said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to introduce to you 'The Eco Satva' at Kota as part of our commitment to sustainable and green-friendly hospitality. As the term 'Satva' conveys, this will be a purely vegetarian hotel and will be a net carbon zero hotel too," Eco Hotels and Resorts Executive Chairman Vinod K Tripathi added.

Eco Hotels is in a tie-up with Climate Partners, UK Ltd, which will not only measure carbon footprints but also carry out the carbon audit of all Eco hotels and help the company in ensuring that whatever carbon is emitted is neutralised.

The board of Eco Hotels and Resorts last month also approved the proposal of the management for taking over a hotel property having 57 rooms in Vadodara, Gujarat, on a long-term lease basis.

The board also gave approvals to acquire hotel properties at Amritsar, Goa, Manali, Varanasi, Noida, Khopoli, Hubli, Udaipur, Tirupati, Mysore, Chennai and Rewa.