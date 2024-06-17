Eco Hotels launches 57-key ‘The Eco’ in Vadodara

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Eco Hotels and Resorts, which focuses on eco-friendly options and net-zero carbon emissions, on Monday announced the opening of 57-key 'The Eco' in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The new hotel is part of the hospitality company’s plans to have a 500-room capacity by the end of June 2024, the firm said in a statement.

"We are dedicated to promoting eco-conscious travel options across India, illustrated by our latest property, 'The Eco' in Vadodara takes us closer to over 500 rooms by the end of June 2024 and a vision to operate 5,000 keys in India over the next five years and scale up to 15,000 rooms within the next 10 years," Eco Hotels and Resorts CEO said in the statement.

The company is looking for potential opportunities across the country and also is planning to expand its footprint to the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia soon, he added.

The company last month announced the opening of a 63-room property The Eco Satva at Kota in Rajasthan.

The company’s board has given approvals to acquire hotel properties at Amritsar, Goa, Manali, Varanasi, Noida, Khopoli, Hubli, Udaipur, Tirupati, Mysore, Chennai and Rewa under the expansion plan.

Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited, formerly known as Sharad Fibres and Yarn Processors, is chain of premium and economy hotels and looks to create a network of sustainable and luxurious hotels under the Eco brand. PTI SM BAL BAL