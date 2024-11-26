Eco Hotels & Resorts to open property in Aurangabad

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Green hospitality hotels chain Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd on Tuesday said it will open a property in Aurangabad in Maharashtra as part of its strategy to expand into tier -2 tier and tier-3 cities.

The mid-segment hospitality company is expected to sign the deal for the 48-room property next week, the company said in a statement.

Eco Hotels and Resorts' board has already given its approval to the acquisition this month, it said.

The company said that it is expanding eco-friendly hospitality with key locations across India including at Kota, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mysuru, and Cochin as demand for green properties is rising in metros, tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Last month, the company signed deals to open hotels in Tirupati, Mysore and Nagpur.

Vinod K Tripathi, Executive Chairman of Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited, said, “We have been mindful in choosing our partners and adding properties to our portfolio to expand our footprint in these dynamic cities and many more to come.” Eco Hotels aims to operate 5000 hotel rooms in India over the next five years. PTI IAS MR