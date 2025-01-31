Eco Survey reflects robust expansion in Inida's power sector: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Economic Survey reflects robust expansion in India's power sector, which has witnessed significant strides over the last few years, Union Minister Manohar Lal said on Friday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

"We are committed to ensuring uninterrupted and affordable electricity for every citizen while steering India towards becoming a major energy exporter by 2047, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat," a power ministry statement quoted Lal as saying.

The minister said: "The survey aptly reflects the robust expansion of India's power sector, which has witnessed significant strides under our government's initiatives." PTI ABI HVA