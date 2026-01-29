Eco Survey suggests tiered framework for enhancing indigenisation

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Economic Survey has suggested a tiered structure for enhancing indigenisation and reducing vulnerabilities in areas like fertiliser inputs, pharma ingredients, magnet and battery cells.

According to the Survey, the 'high urgency sectors' such as fertiliser inputs, oil, pulses, pharma ingredients, industrial chemicals and telecom equipment, require near-term capability building to rapidly scale up domestic production.

In case of magnets, battery cells, cathodes, and solar wafers, long-term efforts in a phased manner will be required to reduce vulnerabilities on imported goods in these sectors.

For products like cranes, industrial machinery, EVs, and medical devices (non-critical), the survey has suggested upgradation of competitiveness through gradual localisation and cluster development.

Similarly, for sectors including Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), Rail Signalling and Defence electronics, it said there is a need to buildan ecosystem and talent pool.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2025-26, an annual report card of the country's economic performance in the financial year, in Parliament on Thursday.

The Survey projected the GDP growth in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent in 2026-27, a tad lower than 7.4 per cent estimated in the current fiscal.

"The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism," said the pre-Budget document.

The growth projection has taken into consideration the cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years that appear to have lifted the economy's medium-term growth potential closer to 7 per cent. PTI RR CS MR