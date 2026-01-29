Eco Survey's GDP growth projection appears realistic amid global uncertainties: India Inc

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Economic Survey sets out a clear medium-term reform and growth agenda aligned with the Viksit Bharat vision, and the projection of 6.8 -7.2 per cent economic growth for next fiscal year appears realistic amid global uncertainties, India Inc said on Thursday.

The forecast for 2026-27 is slower than the 7.4 per cent projection for the current financial year that is driven by consumption and investment.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said the survey offers a pragmatic, professional, and well-articulated assessment of India's macroeconomic conditions at a critical juncture.

Drawing on extensive data, it sets out a clear medium-term reform and growth agenda aligned with the Viksit Bharat vision, he added.

"CII concurs with the survey's assessment of India's growth outlook, with the projected growth rate of 6.8-7.2 per cent in FY27 appearing realistic amid global uncertainties and external headwinds. It is our sense that with moderate level inflation, we can be looking at double digit nominal growth, which should help augment revenues and therefore, have a moderating effect on borrowings. That would further ease pressures on real interest rate thus triggering a virtuous cycle," Banerjee stated.

Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM said while macroeconomic stability and public investment have provided a strong foundation, unlocking India's upgraded growth potential will require continued momentum on process reforms and deregulation that lower the cost of doing business and improve ease of enterprise.

Shrivallabh Goyal, CEO and Whole Time Director, Reliance MET City (Model Economic Township Ltd) stated that the Economic Survey rightly reframes cities as economic infrastructure rather than just population centres.

"India's next phase of growth will depend on how effectively we integrate manufacturing, logistics, skills and urban living into a single ecosystem. This is where integrated industrial urban platforms like Reliance MET City become relevant. The future shall not be about only services, but on ground enablement of production, exports and employment at scale," he added.