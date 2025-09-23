Ecofy Finance partners with Motovolt Mobility for financing electric two-wheelers

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Ecofy Finance Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with electric two-wheeler maker Motovolt Mobility for end-to-end financing solutions across both retail and institutional segments.

Under the partnership, Ecofy Finance, a green-only NBFC, will be the primary financing partner for Motovolt's entire electric two-wheeler range, including the newly launched MVS7 e-scooter, which comes with a battery swapping functionality supported by Indofast, the company said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Motovolt Mobility is a big step forward in making green financing more accessible across India. We are focused not only on empowering individual EV buyers, but also on helping logistics service providers and fleet operators accelerate the shift to greener fleets," Ecofy Head - Partnerships & Co-lending, Kailash Rathi said.

The collaboration is designed to break down financing barriers that limit EV adoption, not just for individual buyers, but more importantly for logistics service providers, fleet operators, and last-mile delivery companies, the company said.

True EV adoption in India will depend not only on the product, but also on how accessible it is to the people who need it most. Financing is a critical part of this ecosystem, Motovolt Mobility Founder & CEO Tushar Choudhary said.

"Through this partnership, we look forward to promoting seamless green financing via integrated solutions across our B2B and B2C channels. This will also strengthen our ability to serve the market in a more inclusive and scalable way," he added. PTI RKL SHW