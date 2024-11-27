Ecofy partners with SWELECT Energy for rooftop solar adoption

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Ecofy, an NBFC that finances green transition, on Wednesday announced its partnership with solar firm SWELECT Energy Systems.

This collaboration combines Ecofy's digital lending expertise with SWELECT's manufacturing and distribution strengths to democratize solar energy access across South India, a statement said.

Ecofy, India's green-only NBFC, is backed by Eversource Capital.

The partnership is strategically aligned with the government's PM Surya Ghar initiative and aims to accelerate the adoption of rooftop solar installations by providing accessible financing solutions.

By leveraging Ecofy's prominent position in the rooftop solar space and SWELECT's established presence in the southern markets, the alliance seeks to create a seamless ecosystem for customers seeking to transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

SWELECT Energy Systems is a global leader in solar power solutions with over 40 years of experience. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU