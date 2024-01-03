Ecom Express appoints Panjak Singh as chief commercial officer

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Logistics operator Ecom Express on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pankaj Singh as its chief commercial officer.

The appointment is effective from January 4.

In this newly created position, Singh will spearhead the company's end-to-end procurement, covering sourcing, spend management and strategic management of cost levers of the supply chain, Ecom Express said in a statement.

Singh was the founder of proptech venture Multiliving Technologies.

"Singh's deep understanding of running startups and sharper focus on driving cost-efficiency will enable tangible results and drive a larger P&L impact for the company," Ajay Chitkara, chief executive officer and managing director of Ecom Express, said.

Singh, who comes with a career as an entrepreneur, founding and managing multiple successful businesses at the intersection of physical set-up in real estate and technology solutions, was previously the chief growth officer at The House of Abhinandan Lodha, the company said. PTI IAS SHW