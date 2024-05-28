Ecom Express forms strategic tieup with drone firm Skye Air

Mumbai: Logistics operator Ecom Express said on Tuesday it has formed a strategic collaboration with drone delivery-technology firm Skye Air in the last-mile delivery space, which would help it reduce delivery times for e-commerce parcels.

The partnership will commence with drone delivery trials in select locations in Gurugram, with plans to cover additional PIN Codes in sparse locations and tougher terrains across India in subsequent stages, Ecom Express said in a statement.

Ecom Express Limited has a presence in all 28 states and operates in over 2,700 towns across 27,000 PIN Codes.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the logistics industry, combining Ecom Express' network and automation expertise with Skye Air's drone delivery technology.

"This collaboration will not only amplify our efforts in reducing delivery times for e-commerce parcels but also enable sustainability efforts beyond electrification of last-mile vehicles," said Vishwachetan Nadamani, COO at Ecom Express.

According to the company, studies suggest that transitioning to drone-based deliveries could reduce carbon emissions by 93 per cent as compared to parcel deliveries by road, substantially contributing to environmental sustainability and through this collaboration, the two partners are seeking to address the interconnected challenges of traffic congestion and environmental sustainability.

"We have partnered with Ecom Express to integrate drone delivery technology into their last-mile delivery ecosystem. By harnessing the power of drones, we are not just delivering parcels; we are revolutionizing the delivery landscape with a focus on efficiency and sustainability," said Ankit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Skye Air.

He further said that leveraging Skye Air's tech stack and infrastructure, including Skye Pod and Skye UTM, the collaboration aims to enable faster, safer, and more efficient deliveries.