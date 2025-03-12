Ecom Express launches 'Pragati' to upskill over 4,000 employees

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) E-commerce logistics solutions provider Ecom Express on Wednesday said it has launched 'Pragati', a learning and development programme designed to upskill delivery center managers (DCMs) across its last-mile operations.

Pragati aims to certify over 4,000 employees, both existing and new hires, in logistics, supply chain management and behavioural skills, the company said in a statement.

The programme is a hybrid learning model with classroom sessions, virtual modules, and self-paced learning via E-Pathshaala, a comprehensive learning management system (LMS) to create scalable growth opportunities for the workforce.

"By providing structured learning paths and certifications, we aim to create a culture of continuous development and operational excellence. This initiative not only supports our internal teams but also creates opportunities for fresh talent to join and grow with Ecom Express.

"Through Pragati, we are committed to building a resilient and future-ready workforce that aligns with our mission to redefine logistics in India," Ecom Express CHRO Swati Mor said. PTI SM SHW