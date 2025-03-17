Ecom Express partners with Truecaller to drive secure communication with customers

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Technology-enabled logistics solutions provider Ecom Express has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller for business to drive reliable and secure customer communication and enhance trust in logistics interactions.

Ecom Express, which serves thousands of online sellers, direct to consumer or D2C brands, and e-commerce marketplaces, is leveraging Truecaller’s communication solutions to minimise call rejection rates and provide greater transparency to its customers, according to a release.

Ecom Express has adopted Truecaller’s Customer Experience solution, with a view to ensuring seamless, secure, and reliable communication with customers across India, the release added.

Leveraging Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID as part of the Customer Experience solution, Ecom Express ensures that its customers can instantly recognise verified calls through elements such as the company name, logo, a verified green badge, and a category name.

This verification reduces instances of missed or ignored calls due to a lack of trust, thereby improving response rates and operational efficiency, the release added.