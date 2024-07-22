Economic Survey points towards robust growth model: CII SR MSME Co-Chairman

Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI)The Economic Survey points towards robust growth model for the country and the contribution of various sectors, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises is quite encouraging, said a top official of Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region.

The growth of the microfinance sector is remarkable and praiseworthy, CII Kerala Past Chairman and CII Southern Region MSME Co-Chairman P Ganesh said here on Monday.

"Economic Survey 2023-24 points towards a robust growth model for the country. The contribution of various sectors especially the MSME is quite encouraging. The growth of the microfinance sector is remarkable and praiseworthy. The skilling of the workforce and the free flow of affordable finance to the MSME segment needs a percolated effort," Ganesh said in a statement. PTI VIJ ROH