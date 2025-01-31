Economic Survey reflects govt transformative impact on India's marine sector: Sonowal

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Economic Survey reflects the Narendra Modi government's transformative impact on India's Marine sector, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

"Gratified to see the Ministry of Ports Shipping & Waterways trailblazing at the forefront among Infra Ministries with a remarkable 76 per cent capital expenditure up to November 2024 for FY25 (BE) as per Economic Survey 2024-25," Sonowal said.

He also said happy to witness an exceptional rate of capacity enhancement in Ports from 3 MTPA during April-November (FY24) to 21 MTPA during the same period this fiscal.

Citing the Economic Survey, he also said tremendous improvement in reduction of average container turnaround time in Major Ports from 48.1 hours in FY24 to 30.4 hours in FU 25 (April-November). PTI BKS BKS BAL BAL