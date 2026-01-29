Economic Survey reflects unprecedented work done in rural development: Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that unprecedented work has been done in the field of rural development, and the Economic Survey reflects that.

Chaohan, who holds the rural development portfolio, also mentioned schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the PM Awas Yojana, saying millions have been brought out of poverty through them.

The Economic Survey, which offers a detailed evaluation of the Indian economy, was presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

"Unprecedented work has been done in the field of rural development. Through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, every village with a population of up to 500 has been connected, giving momentum to education, healthcare and agriculture,” Chouhan said.

“Today, nearly 40 million houses have been built, while more than 100 million sisters have been connected through the Livelihood Mission, receiving loans worth Rs 12 lakh crore,” he said.

“As a result, 250 million people have come out of poverty, with rural poverty declining from 55 per cent to about 11 per cent – this is the true picture of inclusive development,” Chouhan added.

The Economic Survey said that as of January 15, 2026, more than 99.6 per cent of eligible households have been provided with connectivity under the PMGSY, while under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), 2,495 roads (7,324 km) and 164 bridges have been sanctioned, and 263 roads (1,314 km) have been completed.

On the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin, the Survey said it aims to provide 4.95 crore pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible houseless families living in kutcha and dilapidated houses in rural areas by 2029.

A target of 4.14 crore houses has been allocated to states/UTs, out of which 3.86 crore have been sanctioned, and 2.93 crore have been completed, the Survey said.

Also, 76.98 lakh houses pending from earlier schemes have been completed, taking the overall completion of houses in rural areas in the last 11 years to 3.70 crore, the Survey said. PTI AO ARI