Economist B N Poudel appointed Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank

Kathmandu, May 20 (PTI) The Nepal government on Tuesday appointed noted economist and former National Planning Commission vice-chairman Dr Biswo Nath Poudel as Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, the country's central bank.

The decision to appoint Poudel as the 18th governor of the central bank was made during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, government's spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung said.

Poudel's appointment concludes a 45-day leadership vacancy in the country's central bank, following the retirement of former governor Maha Prasad Adhikari on April 4.

Poudel brings an extensive background in economics, public policy, and international cooperation. He received his PhD in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 2010.

He has previously served as vice chairperson of the National Planning Commission, senior economic advisor at the Ministry of Finance, and chief economic advisor to the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI). PTI SBP SCY