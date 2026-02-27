New Delhi (PTI): India's economy grew by 7.8 per cent during the October-December quarter of 2025-26, up from 7.4 per cent a year ago, according to the new series of national accounts with 2022-23 as the base year.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday released the New Series of Annual and Quarterly National Accounts Estimates with the base year 2022–23. It replaces the previous series with a base year of 2011–12.

According to the new series, the gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow at 7.6 per cent during the current fiscal, as against 7.4 per cent in the advance estimates released by the ministry in January.

Also, the growth rate for the July-September period of 2025-26 has been revised upwards to 8.4 per cent from 8.2 per cent.

However, the growth rate for the first quarter was revised downwards to 6.7 per cent from 7.8 per cent.