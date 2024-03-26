ECoR registers 250-MT freight loading in FY'24

Bhubaneswar, Mar 26 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone has achieved the 250-million tonne freight loading mark in the 2023-24 fiscal, an official said. From April 1, 2023 to March 25, the ECoR loaded 250 million tonnes of freight, he said.

“This remarkable loading has been achieved despite various challenges... with proper planning and coordination with government sectors and industries,” the official said.

The Khurda Road Division of ECoR contributed 156.17 MT followed by 74.66 MT by the Waltair Division and 19.20 MT by the Sambalpur Division, he added. PTI AAM RBT