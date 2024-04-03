ECoR registers 256.2-MT freight loading in FY’24

Bhubaneswar, Apr 2 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has loaded 256.22 million tonnes of originating freight during the 2023-24 fiscal, registering a growth of 6.1 per cent on-year.

In a statement, the ECoR said it has become the first zone to cross the milestone of 200 million tonnes of freight loading for the fifth time in a row.

“This remarkable loading has been achieved despite various challenges… with proper planning and coordination with government sectors and industries,” the statement said. PTI BBM RBT