ECOS Mobility shares jump 32% in share market debut

New Delhi: Shares of chauffeur-driven mobility provider ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd ended with a premium of 32 per cent against the issue price of Rs 334 on Wednesday.

The stock made its debut at Rs 391.30, a jump of 17.15 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 36.52 per cent to Rs 456. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 441.05, up 32.05 per cent.

At the NSE, shares of the firm listed at Rs 390, a premium of 16.76 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 441.05, reflecting a surge of 32.05 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 2,646.30 crore.

In traded volume terms, 22.82 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 327.63 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

The initial share sale of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality got subscribed 64.18 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday.

The Rs 601 crore share sale was entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1,80,00,000 equity shares.

The IPO had a price range of Rs 318-334 a share.

The Delhi-based company has been providing Chauffeured Car Rentals (CCR) and Employee Transportation Services (ETS) to corporate customers for more than 25 years.

It operates a fleet of more than 9,000 vehicles from economy to luxury cars. It also provides speciality vehicles like luggage vans, limousines, vintage cars and vehicles for accessible transportation for people with disabilities.