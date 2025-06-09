EcoYou converts 22 MT agro-waste into building material, plans to increase production capacity

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Ecoboard Industries on Monday said its green initiative, EcoYou, has converted 22 million tonnes of agro-waste into green building materials and it plans to increase the production capacity further.

EcoYou has injected about USD 24 million (around Rs 205 crore) into rural supply chains, benefiting farmers, artisans, and carpenters, the company said.

The company produces building material EcoBoard from natural fibres like wheat straw, rice husk, cotton stalk, coconut husk, and sugarcane bagasse. These boards are used in partitions, ceilings, flooring, and furniture.

Ecoboard Industries has started exporting these products to Europe and also plans to expand production capacity, it said, adding that it looks to deepen partnerships with architects and builders, and collaborate with corporates, government agencies to scale responsible construction and contribute to global ESG goals.

EcoYou has avoided an estimated 116 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions, largely by curbing crop burning and deforestation while the initiative has generated a broader economic impact of about USD 240 million (around Rs 2,050 crore) by boosting local employment and promoting sustainable livelihoods. PTI KKS MR