ECU Worldwide appoints Sergio Rodrigues as regional CEO for Latin America

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Allcargo Logistics' international subsidiary ECU Worldwide on Friday said it has appointed Sergio Rodrigues as Regional CEO for Latin America.

Rodrigues will drive growth and strengthen customer relationships, further enhancing ECU Worldwide's presence across the Latin American market, the company said.

He will report to Ravi Jakhar, Director, Strategy, ECU Worldwide and will be based out of Santiago, Chile, the company said.

A seasoned logistics professional, he will engage with ECU Worldwide leadership in Latin America to lead the next phase of growth by focusing on expanding into new markets, launching innovative products, and strategizing organic growth, Allcargo Logistics said.

Rodrigues will oversee the business in the region and collaborate with our partners on behalf of ECU Worldwide to drive a joint venture with Transmares Group, it added.

"Rodrigues has a unique mix of strategic vision, hands-on market knowledge and deeper experience in the shipping and logistics industry, especially in the South American region. That, combined with his tech-oriented mindset, makes him ideally suited to lead ECU Worldwide to accelerate growth in this key region," said Jakhar.

He brings over three decades of leadership experience, having led regional and multinational organisations across South America. PTI IAS DR