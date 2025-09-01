ECU Worldwide to roll out AI-powered digital platform

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Allcargo Group firm ECU Worldwide on Monday announced its collaboration with IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to roll out its cloud-enabled and AI-powered digital platform, iTopaz, in a phased manner.

iTopaz, which replaces ECU Worldwide's decade-old desktop-based legacy application, Topaz ERP system, marks the second leg of digital transformation which involves shifting to a web-based architecture that is cloud-enabled and a highly secure platform backed by open-source databases, the company said.

The Group has partnered with IBM Consulting to use cloud migration tools, TCS to support the present ERP platform, and AWS to transition to an open-source infrastructure, it said.

The entire roll-out process of iTopaz will be completed by 2027 in a phased manner, ECU Worldwide, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Allcargo Logistics, added.

Designed to bolster the operational scalability and resilience further, iTopaz will deliver a seamless experience for the ECU Worldwide users spanning over 180 countries in a phased manner,it said, adding that the new platform will help to build the foundation to drive next-generation efficiency, innovation and customer centricity.

"The global deployment of iTopaz is a significant milestone of the ongoing IT transformation journey which will further enhance our network efficiency, flexibility, and scalability by integrating new-age data-driven technologies and cloud computing," said Adarsh Hegde, Managing Director at ECU Worldwide. PTI IAS MR