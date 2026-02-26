ED grills Anil Ambani for 9 hours; calls him again on Friday

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday grilled Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani for more than nine hours during the second round of questioning in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case related to his group company RCOM, officials said.

He has been called again for questioning on Friday in a separate case linked to an alleged loan fraud against the Yes Bank, they said.

The 66-year-old industrialist entered the federal probe agency's office in central Delhi around 10:30 am and left around 8:20 pm.

Officials in the agency said they have recorded Ambani's statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe pertains to an alleged over Rs 40,000 crore worth bank fraud by Reliance Communications (RCOM).

Ambani was first questioned by the ED in August 2025 in the alleged loan fraud against the Yes Bank.

The ED arrested former RCOM president Punit Garg as part of its investigation in January. The alleged laundered funds were "diverted" through multiple foreign subsidiaries and offshore entities of RCOM, the agency claimed earlier.

Ambani and his multiple group companies are facing allegations of loan fraud, and the ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances.

The SIT was formed on recent directions of the Supreme Court.

The ED on Wednesday attached Ambani's Mumbai house, 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law.

According to information furnished by the ED to the apex court, it has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) to investigate charges of bank loan fraud and other financial irregularities.

In a related development, the CBI said on Thursday that it registered a fresh case against Ambani and RCOM for allegedly cheating the Bank of Baroda during 2013-17 causing a wrongful loss of more than Rs 2,220 crore to the bank.

It also conducted searches at his residence and RCOM offices. PTI NES KVK KVK