ED searches: EaseMyTrip denies association with Mahadev betting app

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip on Thursday denied any direct or indirect association with the Mahadev betting app or any other betting platform, a day after the Enforcement Directorate searched the premises of its co-founder Nishant Pitti.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday searched the premises of online travel booking portal EaseMyTrip's co-founder Nishant Pitti as part of fresh multi-state raids in the Mahadev online betting app linked money laundering case, officials said.

The raids covered 55 locations, including in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai and Sambalpur in Odisha, the sources said.

The latest searches are a result of some fresh evidence gathered in the case, they said.

The premises and office of 39-year-old Pitti, also chairman of EaseMyTrip, in Delhi are also being covered, they said.

In a statement, an EaseMyTrip spokesperson said, "As per information available in the public domain, the ED conducted searches at over 50 locations of various persons/ corporates. Amongst them one was EaseMyTrip premises.

"While EaseMyTrip has no direct or indirect association with the Mahadev betting app or any other betting platform, we remain fully committed to cooperating with the authorities throughout the course of the investigation". PTI RSN HVA