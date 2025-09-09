ED summons Bikaji Foods MD in Rajasthan Premier League matter

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bikaji Foods managing director in connection with the investigation into the Rajasthan Premier League, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Bikaji Foods International in the regulatory filing assured to "fully co-operate and assist" the authority in the probe.

The matter relates to an ongoing investigation into the Rajasthan Premier League, organised by the Rajasthan Cricket Association.

"... the company has received a summons from Directorate of Enforcement, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, seeking the presentation of Managing Director in-person, on behalf of the Company before the Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (referred as the "PMLA")," said Bikaji Foods.

It further also stressed that "to the best knowledge of the company, we as an entity is not under any default in connection with this matter and also, the company will fully co-operate and assist the authority during the proceedings".

Bikaji added that at the current stage of this matter, there is no financial impact on the company.

Later in a statement, Bikaji said, "Our company, along with the other parties involved in Rajasthan Premier League, has received a summon directing the appearance of our Managing Director in-person on behalf of the company before the authority, along with the presentation of records connected with Rajasthan Cricket Association Transaction, in this respect."

It further said its involvement in the Rajasthan Premier League was limited to the sponsorship in the said event.

"The sponsorship was carried out in the ordinary course of our business, as part of legitimate commercial activities aimed at promotion, visibility and development of business interest. We have no role, whatsoever in the management, conduct or operational aspects of the said Rajasthan Premier League, beyond the sponsorship procedure," it said.

Bikaji, in the statement further clarified that all payments made by the company towards sponsorship were duly accounted for, supported by proper documentation and effected through valid banking channels.

"We have maintained complete records of the sponsorship transaction, which are available for inspection and will be duly furnished before the Enforcement Directorate, as and when required. The sponsorship was taken solely in the interest of business promotion, brand development and outreach, which is a part of growth strategy. We firmly affirm that there was no other purpose, motive or intention behind such sponsorship," it said.