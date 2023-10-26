Edelweiss MF's multi-cap fund collects Rs 1,000 cr in NFO period with over 65,000 applications

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Edelweiss Mutual Fund on Thursday said it has mobilised over Rs 1,000 crore during the new fund offering (NFO) of its multi-cap fund.

Advertisment

The Edelweiss Multi Cap Fund has recorded the highest collection ever achieved by the fund house in an equity NFO, with over 65,000 applications. The NFO was open from October 4-18 and will re-open for subscription from October 30 onwards, the fund house said in a statement.

The main aim of Edelweiss Multi Cap Fund is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments across large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks.

"This response for Edelweiss Multi Cap Fund NFO demonstrates the faith of over 65,000 investors and over 3,000 distribution partners from Pan-India which played a crucial role in facilitating the fund's exceptional mobilisation," Deepak Jain, Head Sales, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said.

Edelweiss is one of the leading asset management companies (AMCs) with investment solutions ranging across equities, hybrid, fixed income, and alternatives in the country. PTI SP HVA