Edible oil imports down 8% to 8.85 lakh tonnes in Feb: SEA data

New Delhi: India's edible oils import fell 8 per cent annually to 8,85,561 tonnes in February this year, according to industry body SEA data.

Imports of edible oils stood at 9,58,852 tonnes in February 2024.

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) data showed that imports of vegetable oils (edible and non-edible oil) during February fell 7 per cent to 8,99,565 tonnes compared to 9,65,852 tonnes in February 2024.

This includes 8,85,561 tonnes of edible oils and 14,004 tonnes of non-edible oils.

"Notably, this is the lowest monthly import since May 2020, when imports fell to 7,20,976 tonnes due to the COVID-19 pandemic," SEA said in a statement on Tuesday.

For the first four months of the oil marketing year 2024-25 (November 2024-February 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 48,07,798 tonnes, an increase of 4 per cent from 46,38,963 tonnes in the same period of the preceding oil year.

"The recent drop in vegetable oil imports has been cushioned by high stock levels accumulated in India up to November 2024, which have now dropped below 2 million tonnes. The rapid depletion of stocks is expected to drive increased purchases, particularly of palm oil," SEA said.

Over the past few weeks, crude palm oil prices have strengthened slightly relative to landing costs in the Indian market.

"However, weak price competitiveness in the global market may limit Indian palm oil imports in the near term," it added.

The association said the growth in vegetable oil consumption is expected to slow down in 2024-25.

"The high price premium on palm oil has reduced both imports and consumption in recent months, leading to a sharp increase in the combined consumption of soybean oil and sunflower oil," SEA said.