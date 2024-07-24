Edible oil industry body SEA disappointed over no hike in import duties on cooking oils

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Edible oil industry body SEA on Wednesday said the government should provide adequate funds for achieving its target to boost domestic production of oilseeds but expressed disappointment that import duties on cooking oils were not increased in the Budget.

In her budget speech on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "For achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds, we will strengthen their production, storage and marketing." As announced in the interim budget, a strategy is being put in place to achieve 'atmanirbharta' for oil seeds such as mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean and sunflower, she had said.

Reacting to the Budget proposal, Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) President Ajay Jhunjhunwala said, "We congratulate the government for announcing 'National Mission for Edible Oils' focussing on key oilseeds like mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean, and sunflower." This initiative encompasses crucial aspects such as research for high-yielding varieties, the widespread adoption of modern farming techniques, establishment of market linkages, procurement, value addition and crop insurance, he said in a letter to the members of the association.

"We trust this important mission would be adequately funded to ensure game-changing results in reducing import dependence in the coming years," SEA said.

However, the SEA President rued that import duties on cooking oils were not hiked.

"We are a bit disappointed by the fact that no announcement has been made on increasing import duties on edible oils as well as raising the duty difference between crude oils and refined oils to a minimum of 15 per cent," Jhunjhunwala said.

He said the association has been requesting the government to increase import duties on edible oils to help incentivise oilseed farmers, "but it seems it has missed the attention of the Finance Minister".

"The domestic refining industry has been suffering due to heavy imports of refined edible oils which is contrary to our Prime Minister's 'Make in India' dream. The capacity utilisation of our refining industry is suffering very badly and also resulting in loss of employment opportunities," Jhunjhunwala said.

He hoped that the demand would be given due attention in coming days.

The President welcomed the government's decision to undertake a comprehensive review of the agriculture research set up to bring the focus on raising productivity and developing climate-resilient varieties.

"Domain experts both from the government and private sector will oversee the conduct of such research. Furthermore, a digital crop survey will be conducted, covering 6 crore farmers across 400 districts beginning in the forthcoming Kharif season. The announcement is significant as it will give credible data for decision-making," he said. PTI MJH MJH SHW