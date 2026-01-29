Edrington appoints Paul Ross as COO for India business

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Edrington, the international premium spirits company, which owns brands such as The Macallan and Paul Ross, on Thursday announced the appointment of Paul Ross as Chief Operating Officer for its India business.

As Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Edrington India, Ross will lead operations and drive growth in the domestic market, which is witnessing premiumisation, helped by a rising economy and higher disposable incomes.

"His appointment follows the agreement last year of a trade deal between the UK and India that will halve the tariffs on imports of Scotch Whisky to India. It reflects Edrington’s confidence in India’s evolving consumer landscape, which is marked by a growing appreciation for craftsmanship, provenance, and elevated brand experiences," said a statement.

Headquartered in Scotland, Edrington also owns Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the single malt category. It also owns Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey category.

Commenting on the development, Martin Murdoch, Edrington’s Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa and India said: “With India established as the world’s number one market by volume for Scotch Whisky, Paul and the Edrington India team will unlock the significant potential for The Macallan and Highland Park, building a strong foundation for long-term growth.” As per the FTA signed in London between India and UK governments, which is awaiting ratification, India is reducing duty on UK whisky and gin from 150 per cent to 75 per cent and further to 40 per cent in the 10th year of the deal.

India is the largest whisky market globally.

According to the latest data from the Scotch Whisky Association, India has regained its position from France as the world's number one Scotch Whisky export market by volume, with 192 million bottles exported, while the United States retains its long-held position as the largest export market by value, worth 971 million British Pounds in 2024.