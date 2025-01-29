Edtech firm Leap raises USD 65 million

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Edtech platform Leap has raised USD 65 million (over Rs 562 crore) fund in a mix of primary and secondary equity led by UK-based Apis Partners' funds.

Existing investors Owl Ventures, Jungle Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participated in the funding round.

"We are present in 11 countries, including India, and our focus is on deepening our presence in these markets due to strong demand.

"We are also expanding into newer markets like Taiwan, China, and Malaysia, which is one of the key reasons for raising this round of funding," Leap co-founder Arnav Kumar said.

Founded in 2019, Leap owns LeapScholar, LeapFinance, GeeBee and Yocket. It offers international test prep, admissions and visa counselling, as well as financial offerings like international student loans.