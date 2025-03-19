Edtech firm Leverage Edu unveils Rs 50 cr investment plan to expand offline presence

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Edtech firm Leverage Edu on Wednesday announced its expansion blueprint with an investment of Rs 50 crore and said that it will open 20 new experience centres across the country by the end of this year.

It currently has 10 experience centres.

This will strengthen its on-ground support and enhance accessibility for students and professionals pursuing global education and career opportunities, the company said in a statement.

Leverage has been pivoting these retail-like experience centres for the last six months, and achieving the desired unit economics model has encouraged it to accelerate ahead, it said.

"Our experience centres are designed to be more retail-like, approachable to the GenZ students & their families, mostly in public hotspots. They house experienced Consultants who offer initial counselling, run assessments, and there onward help the applicant continue rest of the process on the mobile app as everyone else," said Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO of Leverage.

New-Delhi-based Leverage is an AI-enabled marketplace that helps students with higher education and career guidance. It has offices in Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai.