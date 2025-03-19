Edtech firm MSM Unify announces USD 20 mn investment plan to expand BIZ in India

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Global education firm MSM Unify on Wednesday announced a plan to invest USD 20 million (around Rs 173 crore) to expand business in India.

As part of this initiative, MSM Unify said it has set up three major offices in Noida, Gurgaon, and Ahmedabad and employed 175 professionals.

The company has already invested USD 4 million so far and is ramping up operations to hire an additional 175 professionals by the next financial year, it said in a statement.

With an ambitious roadmap, the company is set to launch 250 student recruitment franchises across India, with the first three in Pune, Vashi (Maharashtra), and Anand (Gujarat).

Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Group, said that India is at the forefront of global education and universities worldwide are not only recruiting Indian students but are also keen on setting up campuses here.

"With our USD 20 million investment and 250 planned franchise locations, MSM Unify is creating India's largest student recruitment ecosystem, ensuring every student gets the best global education opportunities," he said.

The company added that it is also facilitating the setup of foreign university campuses in India, acting as a strategic partner to global institutions. PTI RR MR