Edu company Nalanda Learning plans to raise Rs 50 crore for skilling pre-school teachers

Kolkata, May 10 (PTI) Nalanda Learning, a technology-based education provider, is planning to raise Rs 50 crore for imparting skills to pre-school teachers and caregivers, a company official said on Saturday.

The company is in talks with high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) for raising the money on a private placement basis, Chris Raybould, CEO of Nalanda Learning, said.

The funds will be raised in the current financial year, he said.

Raybould, an educator from Wales, said, "The National Education Policy (NEP) has mandated skill training for pre-school teachers and caregivers. There are nearly 84 lakh pre-school teachers and caregivers in the country today." The pre-school years comprise the nursery, junior KG and senior KG classes, according to the NEP, which is in force from the academic year 2025, Raybould said, adding that these classes are considered as the first three years of the foundation stage.

"The company is in advanced talks with HNIs to raise Rs 50 crore on a private placement basis. The funds will be raised this financial year and utilised for imparting skill training purposes," he said.

Nalanda Learning co-founder Tamal Mukherjee said that the skill training course will have a duration of 30 hours and be imparted online.

"In-service teachers can also take part in the skill training programme," he said.

"Imparting skill training is an integral part of the NEP. The certificate awarding body is Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship," he said.

"Plans are afoot for imparting pre-school skill training in some Gulf countries," Mukherjee said.

Nalanda Learning also runs a chain of foundation schools under the Little Laureates brand.