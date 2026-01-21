Education stakeholders seek stronger fiscal push in Union Budget for the sector

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Stakeholders in the education sector are looking for a stronger fiscal push in the Union Budget-2026 aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, particularly in areas of quality, equity and future readiness.

There is a broad expectation that education will receive higher budgetary allocation, reflecting its role in building India's talent base and supporting the country's long-term growth ambitions.

Industry leaders also emphasise that translating policy intent into on-ground outcomes will require sustained public investment, especially in capacity-building for teachers, infrastructure and technology.

Shishir Jaipuria, the chairman of the Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, said education is one of the important sectors that creates the foundation of a talent pool, which drives other sectors. It should get its due budgetary allocation in line with the NEP-2020 recommendations, he said.

"My biggest expectation is in terms of the professional development of educators, because empowered teachers enhance the standards of education more than anything else.

"Secondly, to facilitate the effective implementation of the curricular reforms introduced by CBSE with respect to mandatory skill education for classes 6 to 8, I wish to see greater thrust on vocational and skill-based education through national programmes and structured funding," Jaipuria said.

Likewise, integration of AI within school systems should be encouraged with investments towards enhancing digital infrastructure, ensuring that schools in rural areas and small towns are not left behind, he said.

"Equity in education is a subject close to my heart. Budgetary allocations directed towards improving the infrastructure, ensuring an adequate number of teachers per public schools, and elevating the quality of learning in rural areas will help a great deal to empower the last child.

"Lastly, I look forward to some announcements encouraging public-private partnerships in education, so that private capital may enter education and take it to the global standards," Jaipuria added.

Another key issue on top of stakeholders' wishlist is the need to prioritise professional development of educators and strengthen institutional capacity. Continuous teacher training, digital upskilling and modern learning environments are seen as critical to improving learning outcomes across school and higher education systems.

Siddharth Banerjee, the CEO of Univo Education, said, "As we approach Budget-2026, we welcome the Government of India's continued focus under NEP-2020 on improving the quality, credibility, and outcomes of higher education." With India's youth forming the world's largest demographic cohort, investment should focus on building skilled talent, accelerating digital transformation, and strengthening institutional capacity to leverage this dividend, he stressed.

"Targeted investments in digital infrastructure can expand high-quality online education at scale, while deeper academia-industry collaboration will ensure curricula remain job-linked and future-ready... Strengthened digital infrastructure will also help online degree programs move firmly into the mainstream, supporting India's Gross Enrollment Ratio target of 50 per cent by 2035 and advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Shweta Sastri, the Managing Director of Canadian International School, Bengaluru, said, "As the Union Budget approaches, we look ahead with optimism that education will continue to receive focused, future-oriented attention." Nurturing well-rounded learners requires strengthening teaching quality, infrastructure, and innovation, with holistic development remaining central, she said.

"A higher allocation would support the establishment of new K-12 schools, strengthen educational infrastructure, bridge the urban-rural education gap, and improve outcomes nationwide, particularly in government schools that serve the majority of India's children.

"Technology integration should remain a key focus, enabling wider access to high-quality, personalised learning resources while advancing equity and inclusion. Lowering interest rates on education loans would further ease financial pressures on families and improve access to quality higher education options," Sastri added.

Niru Agarwal, the managing trustee of Greenwood High International School, said that while recent policy reforms have laid a strong foundation, the budget must now focus on translating this vision into measurable outcomes by prioritising increased access to education, upskilling and building technological capacities of students.

This must address the evolving needs of students and educators, especially in rural and underserved regions, which will help empower educators to deliver better learning outcomes, Agarwal said.

"The government should also bring about measures to strengthen skill-based education, ensuring closer alignment between academic curricula and industry requirements.

"A stronger blended learning ecosystem, which integrates digital tools, physical infrastructure, and experiential learning, will further enhance learning outcomes and future readiness," she added.