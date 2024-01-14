EEMIS: 482 employers register on portal, facilitate 209 campus interviews, says CM

Shimla, Jan 14 (PTI) Employment Exchanges Management Information System (EEMIS) portal has integrated the registration process for employers and unemployed youth, ushering in a new era of online efficiency, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

So far, as many as 482 employers have registered themselves on the portal. The platform allows employers to effortlessly upload vacancy requisitions, offering a streamlined approach to the hiring process.

Since its launch on August 1, 2023, the portal has facilitated 209 campus interviews, attracting a considerable pool of 6,093 candidates, a statement issued here said.

Expressing the state government's commitment to promoting modern technology in governance, the chief minister said, "It is important to embrace technology to propel the state forward". PTI BPL BAL BAL