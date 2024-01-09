EEPC, mjunction ink pact to boost exports

Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) B2B e-commerce platform mjunction services has signed an MoU with the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India to boost shipments with specific focus on MSMEs.

Rivexa, mjunction's cross-border B2B e-marketplace, will collaborate with EEPC India to connect exporters with global buyers, according to a release.

The agreement was signed by Aninda Chatterjee, chief financial officer of mjunction, and Suranjan Gupta, executive director of EEPC India, it said.

“I look forward to this MoU and taking advantage of EEPC’s reach, as we pursue our commitment to promoting the ‘Made in India’ label on the global stage. I believe that Rivexa and EEPC together can make a significant difference to both the volume and quality of Indian exports.” Vinaya Varma, managing director of mjunction, said.

Under the MoU, Rivexa and EEPC India will engage in joint efforts to promote increased export activity for the benefit of exporters and the business community, with specific focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.

The collaboration aims to identify potential products and markets, fostering cooperation through various activities such as economic summits, trade exhibitions, buyer-seller meets and business development forum, the release said. PTI BSM RBT