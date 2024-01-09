EEPC, mjunction ink pact to boost exports with focus on MSMEs

Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) B2B e-commerce platform mjunction services has signed an MoU with the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India to boost shipments with a specific focus on MSMEs.

Rivexa, mjunction's cross-border B2B e-marketplace, will collaborate with EEPC India to connect exporters with global buyers, according to a release.

The agreement was signed by Aninda Chatterjee, chief financial officer of mjunction, and Suranjan Gupta, executive director of EEPC India, it said.

"I look forward to this MoU and taking advantage of EEPC’s reach, as we pursue our commitment to promoting the 'Made in India label on the global stage. I believe that Rivexa and EEPC together can make a significant difference to both the volume and quality of Indian exports," Vinaya Varma, managing director of mjunction, said.

Under the MoU, Rivexa and EEPC India will engage in joint efforts to promote increased export activity for the benefit of exporters and the business community, with a specific focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.

The collaboration aims to identify potential products and markets, fostering cooperation through various activities such as economic summits, trade exhibitions, buyer-seller meets and business development forums, the release said.

EEPC India Executive Director Suranjan Gupta said, “The MoU is a culmination of our mutual interest towards reaching our national goal of USD 300 billion of engineering exports by 2030.

The transfer and exchange of best practices and expertise between Rivexa and EEPC will enable Indian exporters to tap newer markets and scale their business in global geographies, he said.

"This new partnership will help us in curating major projects that will enable our members, particularly, the MSME members, to bridge alliances and networks with their global counterparts. We, therefore, look towards a glorious future in achieving greater heights of glory," Gupta said. PTI BSM RBT NN