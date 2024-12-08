EESL, Andhra launch 3 programmes to boost energy efficiency

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Government of Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has launched three transformative programmes to drive energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment across the state, according to a statement.

The EESL is a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power.

The first programme launched, the URJAVEER, developed by EESL, aims to empower 1 lakh individuals in Andhra as "Urjaveers" – ambassadors for energy efficiency who promote appliances available on EESLmart.in through affiliate-based marketing, EESL said in the statement.

Under this programme, any Indian citizen aged 18 and above can register on the Urjaveer platform, complete a short skill training on energy efficiency, and promote products like BEE 5-star LED bulbs, BLDC fans, air conditioners, and induction cooktops using unique QR codes.

The second initiative focuses on the distribution of energy-efficient appliances to economically vulnerable households under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) initiative.

Under this programme, EESL, in partnership with the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Company Ltd (APSHCL), will supply a minimum of 6 lakh LED bulbs, 3 lakh LED battens, and 3 lakh five-star-rated BLDC fans, with each beneficiary household receiving 4 LED bulbs, 2 LED battens, and 2 BLDC fans.

This initiative, set to benefit 1.5 lakh homes, aligns with the government’s mission to make sustainable living accessible to all, fostering energy consciousness and economic empowerment at the household level.

Lastly, the National Efficiency Cooking Programme (NECP), is dedicated to advancing electric cooking solutions throughout Andhra Pradesh. As part of the initiative, the Chief Minister ceremonially distributed EESL Induction Cooktops with stainless-steel utensils to selected Anganwadi Centers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal were present at the launch of the initiatives at Vijayawada on Saturday, an EESL statement said.

Manohar Lal said, “These three programmes launched today are crucial. Urjaveer will not only save energy but also provide income to many. In 15 Days, 12000 registrations have already happened. The National Efficient Cooking Programme will promote safe and energy-efficient cooking, improve health and safety standards for workers." Naidu said, “I see the strong interest from the people in the URJAVEER initiative as they register for this program. Under the National Efficient Cooking Programme, we will enhance the health of Anganwadi workers by promoting green cooking practices. I’m also pleased to announce that 150,000 PMAY beneficiaries will receive EESL's energy-efficient appliances free of cost from the state government, ensuring long-term energy savings and financial benefits for households.” A joint venture of NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and POWERGRID, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) was set up under the Ministry of Power, Government of India (GoI) to facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects. PTI KKS MR