EESL appoints Arvind Kumar Talan as CFO

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Thursday said it has appointed Arvind Kumar Talan as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Laxman Aggrawal as the Company Secretary (CS).

Talan comes with rich experience in finance and corporate governance, EESL said in a statement, adding that as the CFO, Talan will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations of the EESL.

Prior to joining EESL, he worked as the CFO of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd (JFLL) and IFFCO Ltd, as per the statement.

As the Company Secretary, Aggrawal will be responsible for ensuring the company complies with all legal and statutory requirements, it added. PTI KKS SGC TRB