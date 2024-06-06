EESL collaborates with Energy Management Centre Kerala, Central University of Jharkhand

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) State-owned Energy Efficiency Services on Thursday announced its collaboration with the Energy Management Centre, Kerala, and Central University of Jharkhand on the World Environment Day to accelerate the adoption of energy efficiency measures.

The agreements, signed on the occasion of World Environment Day which is celebrated on June 5, underscore the shared commitment of these organizations to enable the large-scale adoption of sustainable and energy-efficient solutions throughout India, the EESL said in a statement.

The energy-efficient appliances including LED bulbs, BEE 5-star rated BLDC fans, LED tube lights, emergency rechargeable inverter bulbs, super-efficient air conditioners, and induction cook stoves, will be available for purchase directly from EESLMart through the DISCOM website and will be delivered to consumers' doorsteps, ensuring after-sales warranty services.

On the same occasion, the EESL and the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for collaboration in energy efficiency measures.