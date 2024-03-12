EESL expands energy-efficient product portfolio; says 6-watt LED bulb will save 30 pc power

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) State-owned energy saving solutions provider EESL on Tuesday announced expansion of its product portfolio with the introduction of a 6-watt LED bulb and said it will lead to around 30 per cent savings in power consumption.

Advertisment

The new product will be available to consumers under affordable lighting scheme UJALA (Unnat Jyoti for Affordable Lighting for All), according to a statement.

The tender process for LED bulbs, LED tube lights, and BLDC fans have been concluded to facilitate widespread access to energy-efficient products, EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) said.

These products will be available to consumers through EESL Mart, an online platform dedicated to promoting sustainable products, it said.

Advertisment

EESL, a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, said the 5-star rated 6-watt LED bulbs will lead to around 30 per cent energy savings while maintaining the same level of light intensity.

EESL is also developing partnerships with power distribution companies (discoms) and Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to ensure widespread accessibility of these energy-efficient products.

"Through our robust retail network and strategic partnerships, we aim to make these energy-efficient products accessible to every household and business in the country," Vishal Kapoor, CEO, EESL, said in the statement.

Advertisment

Under UJALA programme, EESL earlier helped consumers reduce energy consumption through its 9-watt 3-star rated bulbs. This resulted in up to 90 per cent energy and cost savings, the company said.

Union Minister of Power R K Singh recently launched the National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP) and Energy Efficient Fan Programme (EEFP).

During the event, he introduced EESL's BLDC fan (28-32 watt) and induction cookstoves which are aimed at further enhancing energy efficiency measures. BLDC (brush-less direct current) fans run on electric motor and consume less energy.

These appliances have the potential to reduce energy consumption by 55 per cent. PTI KKS HVA